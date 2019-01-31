Kakamega Homeboyz accuse head coach Nkata of aiding match-fixing

The local football scene has once again been rocked by claims of match-fixing, forcing a number of locally based gaming companies to strike off local matches from their betting odds to avoid being cheated.

SportPesa Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz on Tuesday sacked their Ugandan head coach Paul Nkata and his deputy Hamsa Kalanzi over match-fixing allegations.

In the meantime, the club’s chairman Cleophas Shimanyula who opened the Pandora’s Box has announced that seasoned striker Allan Wanga and goalkeeper David Juma will take over the coaching reins on an interim basis assisted by Technical Director Eliud Omukuyia.

The matches which are alleged to have been fixed are against Sony Sugar on January 2 which they lost 2-1 and against Mathare United on January 19 which they were defeated 3-2

In a mind-boggling revelation that is bound to send shockwaves amongst the football fraternity in the country, Shimanyula said he has watertight evidence that seven Homeboyz players led by a known senior player have been receiving bribes to fix matches at the expense of the club.

Shimanyula in a telephone interview detailed incidents in which Nkata has allegedly been working with a Nairobi-based Asian bookmaker in the scandal has been giving money to the player who in turn shares out with his team mates to compromise matches.

“I know what I’m talking about in regard to this outrageous behavior. Players have acted saboteurs at Homeboyz and are being paid far much than what they are earning at the club to fix matches,” said Shimanyula.

According to Shimanyula, the payments range from Sh 150,000 to Sh 200,000, with the least being Sh 50,000. “That is how low the morals amongst unscrupulous players at Homeboyz have sunk but I want to state clearly that this vice has been happening and most of them have owned up and even asked for forgiveness from the team’s management,” said Shimanyula.