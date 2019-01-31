By-election coalitions begin to take shape

Seth Onyango @SethManex

The race for Embakasi South parliamentary seat is shaping up into a bruising contest after ODM’s Irshad Sumra vowed to take on Wiper’s Julius Mawathe, whose election was nullified.

This came as Ford Kenya threw its weight behind Wiper party, and accused ODM of dishonesty and always failing to honour its pledges.

In a statement , Ford-K party leader Moses Wetang’ula said his party would not field a candidate in the repeat poll, adding that the decision was reached by the party’s top organ in line with the handshake spirit.

Mawathe lost his seat following a successful petition by Sumra, who cited malpractices, irregularities and illegalities in the August 8, 2017 poll.

Sumra faulted Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for his loss, saying the returning officer in the constituency had declared the wrong winner.

Yesterday, ODM officials told off their Wiper counterparts, who had lobbied for Sumra to drop out of the race. ODM National Executive Council (NEC) chairman Oduor Ongwen said the two opposition parties had only collaborated at the presidential poll level in the last General Election.

He accused the Kalonzo Musyoka-led party of trying to use Nasa to arm-twist them.

“It cannot be that when it fits me we are a coalition and when it does not we are not,” he said during a press conference at Orange House, Nairobi, where both Sumra and Chris Karan were given direct tickets for the upcoming by-elections in Embakasi South and Ugenya, respectively.