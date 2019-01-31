Take action on funds misuse, urges TI

Transparency International (TI) Kenya has urged MPs to take action on officials found culpable of misusing public funds.

TI programmes manager Sheila Masinde claimed legislators don’t conclusively deal with many of the queries raised by the Auditor General in their reports and, therefore, culprits of misappropriation of funds get away with it.

“There is little capacity among MPs to address some of the issues raised in the reports and poor coordination among stakeholders complicates the situation further. Action should be take against those found culpable to improve accountability,” she said.

Masinde urged the media to refrain from misinforming the public through publishing sensational stories with half-truths on the Auditor General’s reports. “Not every unprocedural action raised in the reports means there is loss of public funds,” she said.

“There is a lot of interest when the reports are released, but many scribes do not follow up on what happens during the review of the reports by Parliament, where some of the questions raised are answered,” said Titus Ogalo, TI programme coordinator– public accountability.