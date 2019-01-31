Wambora survives yet another ouster bid as poll win upheld

Nancy Gitonga, Brian Musyoka and Seth Onyango @PeopleDailyKe

Embu Governor Martin Wambora’s triumph over his ouster bid at the Supreme Court yesterday is another master class in the art of political survival.

Like the proverbial cat with nine lives, Wambora successfully defended his seat after the highest court in the land upheld his election in the 2017 poll.

Reading the Supreme Court verdict, Justice Mohamed Ibrahim said there was no basis to overturn the Appellate Court’s decision that had upheld the embattled governor’s victory.

Justice Ibrahim held that Wambora was validly elected, citing lack of merit in the petition filed by his opponent former Senator Lenny Kivuti of Maendeleo Chap Chap.

“After considering all the submissions and arguments by all parties, it was the court’s consideration that the appeal by Kivuti did not have any merit and it is hereby dismissed,” he ruled.

Wambora’s victory over Kivuti cements his reputation as the master of political survival. In January 16, 2014 he became the first governor to be impeached before the Senate jumped to his rescue.

Fast forward, after winning the governor’s seat in the 2017 election, Kivuti moved to court to challenge his victory.

On February 22, High Court judge William Musyoka nullified Wambora’s victory on grounds of irregularities during the counting and tallying of the votes.

Wambora appealed the ruling in the Appellate Court where judges William Ouko, Daniel Musinga and Fatuma Sichale overturned the High Court decision that had nullified Wambora’s win.

Serve diligently

Kivuti then moved to the Supreme Court hoping for a replica of the High Court ruling. However, Justice Ibrahim yesterday said the appeal did not raise issues that require application or interpretation of the Constitution.

“The first respondent did not discharge the legal burden of proof to the required standards to show these alleged irregularities,” he said.

Kivuti, in a press statement, welcomed the Supreme Court ruling and urged Wambora to serve residents equitably, diligently and with integrity.

Embu residents expressed optimism that development projects would kick off, now that the leadership issue has been finalised.

At the same time Supreme Court upheld Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama and Kabuchai MP James Lusweti ’s election.

Justice Njoki Ndung’u, while reading the court’s decision, said Walter Nyambati (Jubilee) had not properly invoked the jurisdiction of the court in Nyagarama’s case. Nyambati had garnered 58,936 against Nyagarama’s 63,949 votes.

The apex court also ruled that Mukwe was validly elected. He had garnered 18,485 votes against his rival Edward Tale Nabangi’s 18,062.