Nurses ‘to down tools’ in 22 counties over pay

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Nurses have threatened to go on strike from Monday if the government fails to pay them service and uniform allowances.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) said no action has been taken despite dialogue with the National and County governments and an agreement to settle the matter following the five-month strike last year.

Only three out of the 47 counties have agreed to honour the agreement.

“Note that only three counties, Machakos, Mombasa and Migori counties shall not go on strike as the three governments have honoured and implemented the agreement fully,” Knun general secretary Seth Panyako said.

He said the strike will start in 22 counties whose governments have shown no signs of paying the allowances.

They are, Kwale, Kirinyaga, Marsabit, Mandera, Embu, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Kisumu, Kisii, Garissa, Nyeri, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Tharaka Nithi, West Pokot, Nairobi, Kitui, Wajir, Homa Bay, Muranga and Taita Taveta.

The other 21 counties, he said, have made promises to honour the agreement by end of month and will be spared the action.

They are, Baringo, Meru, Makueni, Kilifi, Kericho, Lamu, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado, Turkana, Isiolo, Uasin Gishu, Nyamira, Siaya, Laikipia, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Migori and Nandi counties.