Doctors put Kenya on world map

George Kebaso @Morarak

From removal of foreign objects such as bullets, surgical needles and cotton wool to solving complicated diseases and tumors, Kenyan surgeons, despite being few, have been breaking ground in the medical science.

These specialists are putting Kenya on the world map in major surgery breakthroughs, the latest being a successful penile reconstruction.

In Early 2015, doctors at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) removed a bullet lodged in the skull of a one-year-old baby, almost 12 months after terrorists attacked a church in Mombasa.

For several days, there was no specialist to evaluate damages caused by a bullet lodged on the head of the one-and-a-half-year-old boy.

But on April 1, Dr Peter Gicheru Mwangi led a team of four neurosurgeons that included Dr Chris Musau, Dr Julius Kiboi, Dr Samwel Njiru, together with five lieutenants (assisting doctors) and one general doctor through a successful operation to remove the bullet from baby Satrin Osinya’s head.

In October 2015, neurosurgeons from KNH in collaboration with University of Toronto in Canada and Egerton University conducted a successful ‘awake surgery’ on Irene Marigu at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital, Nakuru to rid her of a brain tumour.

In January 27, 2018, at the Embu Level Five Hospital, doctors there made another history conducting a successful brain surgery. The delicate operation to remove a blood clot in the brain was carried out by a team of five doctors and five nurses and was witnessed by Governor Martin Wambora.

Hospital chief executive Dr. Moses Njue said the patient, a man in his 20s, was out of danger and was recuperating in the Intensive Care Unit.

The man had been assaulted with a hoe, cracking his skull and developing a blood clot. In February 2018 at KNH, surgeons successfully reattached the hand of a 17-year-old boy which was severed by a grass cutter.

Joseph Theuri’s right hand went into a chaff cutter when he was cleaning it getting it severed off at the wrist on January 26 the same year. The machine’s power supply went on as he was cleaning it at their home in Kiambaa, Kiambu county.

The attempt to reattach the hand began at 10pm on January 26; the procedure took seven hours, ending at 6am on January 27.

“Two teams were constituted with one team preparing the hand and the other team working on the stump. This was very important to save on time,” Dr Wanjala Nang’ole, one of the surgeons said.

He led the operation together with Prof. Stanley Khainga. In June 2018, Jerious Wairimu, a 14-year old came out of a delicate brain surgery in Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

The doctors who attended to her described the operation to remove puss that had been caused by a fungal brain abscess from Wairimu’s brain as unusual and intricate and one that only a handful of surgeons would perform.

The girl’s grandmother, Wairimu Waite, said it all started with a headache for the teenager who had never had health problems.