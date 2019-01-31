Rotich, Macharia sued over 1.5pc housing levy.

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich and his Transport counterpart James Macharia have been sued over the 1.5 per cent housing development levy.

Bomet Savannah Enterprises Limited, Paul Cheruiyot Sigei and Salina Jerop Kipkorir want the court to stop the government on imposing the levy from salaries of employees. According to the petitioners, imposing 1.5 per cent levy on the basic salary of employees is against public policy.

The petitioners argue that the decision was arrived at without public participation. Through lawyer Nyaboga Mariaria, they want the court to declare the imposed implementation unconstitutional and, therefore, null and void.

The petitioners are seeking an order suspending the implementation of Section 31A of the Employment pending the hearing of the suit.