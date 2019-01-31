BBI receives drastic proposals on Executive

The country needs a national referendum to create an expanded Executive in which the presidential powers and privileges will be shared.

Individuals and organisations who appeared to present their views before the Building Bridges Initiative committee yesterday said there was need to diversify presidency where the winner does not take it all.

Making his submissions, Auditor General Edward Ouko said there should be a distinction between the Head of State and Head of Government.

“The Head of State, the President, will then be delinked from the daily operations of the government and ceases to be an auditee,” Ouko submitted.

He said this will ensure the Head of State also plays the oversight role by demanding accountability based on the Auditor-General’s report.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) is also of the view that there is need to introduce a hybrid system that will change the executive structure and create an executive Prime minister post with two deputies as a way of sharing power and ensuring ethnic inclusivity.

Constitutional dispensation

“This will arguably enhance national stability by expanding tribal and regional representation in the Executive arm. Under this arrangement, election rigging will be a thing of the past as a whittled-down presidency would no longer be so attractive,” said Union Secretary General Wilson Sossion.

He told the committee that, given the country’s regional divisions based on ethnic groupings, the country needs a new constitutional dispensation that dismantles completely the concentration of powers in the presidency, and disperse it to other offices.

Ouko told the committee that a head of state with less work, will assure checks and balances anticipated in the Constitution between the Executive and Legislature and be the protector of the independence of the Office, and other similar offices.

Other recommendations Ouko proposed, is that the December 31 deadline for submission of the audit reports to parliament should be reconsidered.

“ I propose February 28 as a workable deadline. This will allow the auditors to cover a wider scope of audit and improve on quality on audit reports,” said Ouko.

Declaration forms

And the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC), wants the Wealth declaration forms from public officers be submitted to the commission and not the Public Service Commission (PSC).

EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak submitting the forms to the PSC made no sense as the individuals were not being scrutinised since the commission has no powers to do so.

“The anti corruption commission should become the custodian of the wealth declaration forms as this will act as a deterrence of people just presenting forms knowing well that they not be acted on,” Mbarak said.

Sossion told the committee that the powers to allocate national resources should not, even remotely appear to be at State House or the Office of the President.

In its presentation, the National Council of Elders called for the end to the coloration of politician as tribal kingpin during election time as this contributed to profiling of ethics communities to belong to a certain candidate.