Another KNH surgical success: Surgeons re-implant severed genitals

Kenya medics have once again made history after doctors at the Kenyatta National Hospital successfully re-implanted the severed penile of a 16 year old boy from Embu after he was attacked by unknown assailants in December 2018.

The medical milestone was reported even as an 18 year old boy from Kiambu whose hand was cut off by a chaff cutter last year began regaining sensation on the wrist after undergoing reconstructive surgery at the hospital..