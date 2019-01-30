English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Another KNH surgical success: Surgeons re-implant severed genitals

K24 Tv January 30, 2019
Kenya medics have once again made history after doctors at the Kenyatta National Hospital successfully re-implanted the severed penile of a 16 year old boy from Embu after he was attacked by unknown assailants  in December 2018.  

The medical milestone was reported even as an 18 year old boy from Kiambu whose hand was cut off by a chaff cutter  last year  began regaining sensation  on the  wrist  after undergoing reconstructive surgery at the hospital..

 

