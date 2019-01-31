Beetle battle.

The original Type-1 Beetle spun its own tale into arguably the most loveable of all cars despite, ironically, being commissioned by arguably the most hated man in modern history.

It discarded the past and becoming an icon of hippy culture in the 60s along with the VW bus, aka the Type 2. The “people’s” car is undoubtedly one of man’s greatest achievements, with the numbers to prove it.

When production stopped in 2003, with the last beetle rolling off the assembly line in Mexico, the humble people’s car became the best-selling in history from a single platform with over 21.5 million units sold, a title it retains comfortably to date.

Adolf Hitler commissioned the VW Beetle after he’d built the autobahns and wanted a car that could be affordable, for the people, and able to sustain a speed of 100kph on the highways. This task was assigned to Ferdinand Porsche; the guy who went on to make the sports car bearing his surname and utilising the same rear-engine rear-wheel drive-layout as the Beetle.

Which is where he went wrong. There’s no doubt the Porsche 911 is an iconic sports car, a grown-up athletic version of the people’s car if you will. But it cannot claim universal affection in the same way the beetle can. The aggressive stance inherent of a sports car divides opinion whereas the beetle is as threatening as a ladybird perched atop a blooming sunflower.

Visualise a beetle and it immediately makes you happy, like a panda bear. You don’t often see one but when you do, you’re happy that they exist.

Should you buy one then? No, absolutely not. Not unless you love inflicting pain on yourself; in which case go right ahead.

For all its cute credentials, the Beetle is best appreciated from afar. It will break down often because it’s an old car and that is what old cars do. When it does, it will be harder to find a spare part for the air-cooled engine than the Beetle enthusiasts led you to believe.

Secondly, it has what you would describe fairly as barely sufficient power. Of the five engine variants available, ranging from 1,100cc to 1,600, none of them feels powerful. At its peak, the Beetle made 60 horsepower.

If you got the very last car made in 2003, and we assume the engine loses one horse per year in performance, it would have lost 15 ponies, and the remaining 45 will be old and limping.

It will heave to keep up with traffic on any highway, and because it has drum brakes all round it is not advisable to drive it exuberantly on a twisty road. If you love speed, this is not the car for you.

This is a car for someone who likes to take his time getting there, immersing themselves in the event of shifting gears, balancing a clutch and just by the hair of their ability, maintaining forward momentum. It’s not for posers either as the only luxury you get are the four seats. In case of a serious crash, the only safety feature you can count on is fervent prayer.

If you like the original Beetle but would like something more powerful and resilient for daily driving don’t fret. You can shoehorn a Subaru Boxer into the engine bay after minimal modifications. The drum brakes are easily upgradeable with discs from a Golf and if you upgrade the suspension and fit wider tyres, you have a brisk Beetle that you can drive every day on any road.

Like an endangered species, it reminds us of a time when things were simpler and better. Music and fashion were better. More importantly, people were better at designing cars. It was cool then and it’s cool now. It features on an album cover with the Beatles and gained critical acclaim on the silver screen as Herbie the Love Bug.

It was beefed up with knobbly tyres and long travel suspension and gave rise to the phenomenon of the Dune Buggy. In motorsport too, the Bug made an impression from Rally and Rallycross to my personal favourite, a racing series known as Formula Vee, where the beetle is used as a basis for the open-wheel F1 style cars. It really did live up to its name as the “People’s Car.”