Wambora the serial survivor : Embu Governor survives petition

Wambora

K24 Tv January 30, 2019
Supreme Court upheld Wambora's election | PHOTO COURTESY

Embu Governor Martin Nyaga Wambora  was today literally lived up to the proverbial nine lives of a cat after the Supreme court upheld his august 2017 election victory win.

In its ruling, the apex  court  ruled that there was no basis  to reverse the appellate courts’ decision that upheld the victory that propelled him to a 2nd term in office.

Joy Kiruki Juma reports on the serial survivor who had to overcome several impeachment attempts during his first term.

 

