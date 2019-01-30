Wambora the serial survivor : Embu Governor survives petition

Embu Governor Martin Nyaga Wambora was today literally lived up to the proverbial nine lives of a cat after the Supreme court upheld his august 2017 election victory win.

In its ruling, the apex court ruled that there was no basis to reverse the appellate courts’ decision that upheld the victory that propelled him to a 2nd term in office.

Joy Kiruki Juma reports on the serial survivor who had to overcome several impeachment attempts during his first term.