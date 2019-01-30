English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Murathe: Uhuru can be deputy president

Murathe

K24 Tv January 30, 2019
2,596 Less than a minute
JAP vice-chairman David Murathe

Former Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe was today once again stirring the political waters saying nothing stops President Uhuru Kenyatta from becoming the country’s  deputy president after  his term expires in 2022.
Speaking in Yatta Machakos county  at a Wiper party consultative meeting…Murathe revived the succession debate  saying president Kenyatta could even serve a third term if he gets the chance to become a deputy president.

 

Show More

Related Articles

January 30, 2019
2,554

Another KNH surgical success: Surgeons re-implant severed genitals

January 30, 2019
2,542

Wambora the serial survivor : Embu Governor survives petition

January 30, 2019
2,566

Kiambu tragic love triangle: Police recover deceased woman’s car

January 30, 2019
2,574

Ghosts of Solai:  Mayhem after police disperse meeting