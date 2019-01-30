English VideosK24 TvNATIONALVideos

Kiambu tragic love triangle: Police recover deceased woman’s car

K24 Tv January 30, 2019
Police in Kiambu today recovered the missing Mercedes Benz, belonging to Mary Kamangara, who they believe was murdered by her husband and his lover Juja town over the weekend.

Homicide detectives dusted the vehicle for clues, even as they peruse CCTV footage to establish who dumped the body  at Kiamaiko in Kiambu county.

Police say that the late Mary Wambui  was hit with a gun butt at the back of her head leading to her death.

 

