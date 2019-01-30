Ghosts of Solai:  Mayhem after police disperse meeting

The bitter memories of last year’s tragic collapse of the Patel dam in Nakuru returned to haunt residents of Solai after a meeting convened by human rights groups turned chaotic after police dispersed the gathering.

Angry residents set ablaze a section of Patel farm demanding compensation following the loss of lives and property occasioned by the collapse of Solai dam last year.

Five people including area MCA were arrested as police engaged residents in running battles.