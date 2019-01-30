English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Ghosts of Solai:  Mayhem after police disperse meeting

K24 Tv January 30, 2019
The bitter memories of last year’s tragic collapse of the Patel dam in Nakuru returned to haunt residents of  Solai after a meeting convened by human rights groups turned chaotic after police dispersed the gathering. 

 Angry residents set ablaze a section of Patel farm demanding  compensation  following  the loss of lives and property occasioned by the collapse of Solai dam last year.

Five people including area MCA were arrested as police engaged residents in running battles.

 

