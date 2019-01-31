Police recovers vehicle of slain Kiambu woman

Oliver Musembi and Clement Kamau @PeopleDailyKe

Police yesterday recovered a missing vehicle belonging to a woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband and body dumped near a dam in Juja area, Kiambu county.

The white Mercedes Benz C200 (Reg No. KCC 068U) was found at Kwa Maiko area in Githunguri sub-county and towed to Juja police station. The car belongs to Mary Wambui Kamangara who was murdered on Saturday night.

On Tuesday, her husband Joseph Karue and Judy Wangui Mungai, who is believed to be his lover, were arraigned in connection with the murder but were not required to take plea. Karue and Wangui are suspects in the murder of Wambui, 39, whose body was recovered last Sunday.

The two appeared before the Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Stella Atambo, but the State asked for two weeks to complete investigations before they can be formally be charged.

The court granted detectives 14 days to continue holding the duo. They will be remanded at the Juja police station. In a sworn affidavit, police constable Cornelius Arwasa told the court he is investigating a case of murder.

Her body had injuries. Juja sub-county police boss Simon Thirikwa and area criminal investigations officer Obed Kiio told reporters the deceased had a deep wound in the head which police said was inflicted by a blunt object and bruises on the hands. The case will be mentioned on February 13.