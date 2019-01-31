Police open inquiry into mysterious disappearance of ‘defiled’ Likoni girl

A 15-year-old girl has mysteriously disappeared while undergoing medical examination at the Likoni sub county hospital after she was allegedly defiled.

The minor reportedly went missing while in the company of two police officers. Likoni OCPD Benjamin Rotich said an inquest has been opened to establish how the minor went missing.

He added that disciplinary action will be taken against the officers if they are found complaisant in the disappearance of the girl once investigations are over.

“We have opened an inquiry into the mysterious disappearance of the minor,” said Rotich. Her guardian said the girl was picked from home by two police officers so that she could be taken for medical tests but she never returned home.

The guardian reported the matter to Likoni Police Station. At the same time, 12 minors were allegedly sodomised by their teacher at a school in Mtongwe. The suspect is held at Inuka police station.