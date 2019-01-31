Boy’s quest for learning bears fruit

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

It was already past 8pm on a Sunday night when 14-year-old Samuel Okeng’o bid his grandmother farewell at their home in Nyakeyo village, South Mugirango in Kisii county, to begin the long journey to Shimo la Tewa High School in Mombasa, in a quest for education.

Armed with his metal box containing just a ragtag towel, his old primary school uniform and halfway used piece of soap, Okeng’o left home all alone to a destination he knew little about.

Despite completing his education at Misari Primary School where he scored 366 out of the possible 500 marks, this hopes of becoming an aeronautic engineer had seemingly been dashed by the glaring poverty that has defined his family for long.

“My parents abandoned us when I was in Class Six. I struggled in school and achieved good marks that enabled me qualify for a national school. I did not even have bus fare so I pleaded with my grandmother to help me although I was not sure how she would help because we are poor and she is old,” said the 14-year-old.

However, decision by his grandmother to sell their only cow to raise the cash appeared to revive the hopes, albeit feebly. Her grandmother would hand him some Sh6,000 to budget for his personal effects.

Exactly 24 hours after starting the journey, the exhausted and hungry boy finally arrived at Shimo la Tewa High School.

At the school, he found some few teachers and chief principal Mutiso Mbinda who received him. After a brief chat, the principal inspected his items.

Asked whether he had the required school fees, the boy handed the principal Sh3,000 which he said was the only cash left.

Extra-ordinary case

The principal recalls it was at this point that he realised he was dealing with an extraordinary case that required a sober approach. “I was not sure what the Sh 3,000 was for…maybe it was his pocket money or perhaps he had spared his return bus fare I really didn’t know… I had several options among them to ask him to stay or return home the following day…But what moved me was the fact that he was all alone and had traveled all the way from Kisii,” Mbinda told People Daily.

“Interestingly, the head teacher did not send me away. Instead he asked me whether I had eaten and went on to give me some fruits,” he said. The school later organised a meal for him.

The following day, Mbinda spearheaded an online and offline mission to assist the boy by calling on teachers, students, friends and members of the public of goodwill to chip in with what they could.

“As we speak, I am very grateful to the public for the wonderful gesture because the boy’s fees has been cleared. Kenyans of goodwill contributed Sh300,000 which is more than the fees the boy needs for four years. This means that now the student can settle down and study to achieve his desired goal,” said the principal.

Mbinda said several groups of people including teachers have promised to take care of Okeng’o’s stay at the school adding that a bus company has also promised to facilitate his transport to and from his rural home whenever he needs to.