Sharks’ coach Muluya plays down social media banter

SportPesa Premier League (SPL) matches between Mathare United and Kariobangi Sharks may not be known to attract bigger crowds as compared to those involving AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia.

Despite the glaring disparity in fan turn out, the first “Slum Boys” midweek derby between Mathare and Sharks in the SPL 2018/2019 season has sent tongues wagging largely because both teams are enjoying a purple patch.

Already, heated banter between their faithful is in the air and it remains to be seen who will outclass the other in what is expected to be a high octane midweek clash at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) from 3pm today.

Yesterday, social media was awash with protracted taunts by both sets of fans with each bragging how their team will cut the other down to size.

So heated was the debate that fans of newly-crowned Sportpesa Super Cup champions Kariobangi Sharks vowed that it will be the end of the road for SPL table-toppers Mathare’s unbeaten record on the road.

On the other hand, Mathare’s fans said that their team was out to prove that Sharks’ SportPesa Cup conquest in Dar-es-Salaam last Sunday was mere fluke by posting an outright win.

However, to pundits, Mathare seems advantageous given that they will be playing against a potentially jet-lagged Sharks’ who returned to the country from an estimated 418 miles trip from the sweltering heat of Dar where they won their maiden SportPesa Super Cup. But Sharks’ coach William Muluya begs to differ and expressed optimism that his charges will keep the candle alight.

“We played against tougher sides in Dar and my players showed a lot of character which I hope they will carry in the Mathare game,” noted Muluya.

These sentiments cannot be doubted given that Sharks potency in the strike force of, among others Partillah Omotto, Harrison Mwendwa and Duke Abuya was there for all to see in Dar and these are some of the players who hold key for the team today.

For Mathare coach Francis Kimanzi, he is likely to depend on the likes of Anthony Kimani, Clifford Alwanga and Eric Kapaito, for positive results.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia will be out to end the disturbing spell of two losses in two matches when they face Sony Sugar at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Gor lost 1-0 to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) upon their return in the country from the SportPesa Super Cup in Tanzania and coach Hassan Oktay has no choice but field a formidable squad that will save the face of the team.

In Kakamega, Bandari, also back in the country from the Super Cup where they wound up second, have a date with Kakamega Homeboyz as Zoo Kericho welcome AFC Leopards in Kericho.