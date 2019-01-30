Holders Chelsea draw Manchester United in FA Cup Round

London Tuesday @PeopleSport11

The FA Cup fifth-round draw has been revealed, with 16 teams left in the competition. Holders Chelsea host last year’s runners-up Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The Premier League heavyweights met in last year’s final, which the Blues won 1-0.

Middlesbrough or Newport will host Pep Guardiola’s quadruple-chasing Manchester City in the next round, while League One Doncaster will welcome Premier League side Crystal Palace to the Keepmoat Stadium. AFC Wimbledon’s reward for beating West Ham is a home tie with Millwall, who also shocked Premier League opposition on Saturday, while Frank Lampard’s Derby travel to either Brighton or West Brom.

Bristol City will host either Shrewsbury or Wolves, while Swansea are at home to Barnet or Brentford and the winner of the replay between Portsmouth and QPR will welcome Watford.

According to BBC Sport’s Neil Johnston the fifth round will not have any replays, with all matches played to a conclusion. There’s little doubt which fixture neutral fans will look forward to the most.

With just a handful of Premier League teams left in the draw a clash between elite clubs was unlikely, but the draw served up a mouth-watering tie between Chelsea and United. – AFP