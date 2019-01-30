Pipeline, KCB make statement signings ahead of March’s league

Kenya Pipeline and KCB have upped the ante in their bid to knock champions Kenya Prisons off their perch in the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) women’s league.

With KCB having made an early statement of intent by poaching four key players from Pipeline late last year, the latter have responded by snapping as many players who were Kenya Prison’s targets from the Wardresses’ hunting grounds Kwanthanze Girls High School.

The Kwanthanze quartet of left attackers Betty Sifuna and Metrine Wanjala, fast-rising setter Esther Mutinda and Gladys Ekaru, who can play both as a centre and a right attacker, are reported to have snubbed Prisons and settled for more lucrative deals with Pipeline in what is viewed as a coup for the deposed champions.

The four players are not new to the sport and are expected to hold their own at Pipeline given three of them, with the exception of Mutinda, were part of the national Under-20 team that participated in the World Championship qualifier in Nairobi last year.

Pipeline had suffered a rare exodus when Noel Murambi, Leonida Kasaya, Jemimah Siangu, Truphosa Samoei, Violet Makuto, Veronica Tanui and Christine Njambi decamped to KCB alongside long-serving coach Japheth Munala at the conclusion of last season.

Alongside the new recruits, Pipeline have also been boosted by the return of captain Triza Atuka to training after three months of recovery from a stomach surgery that saw her miss the KVF national playoffs.

However, with about a month left to the start of the 2019 season, they are still under caretaker coach Margaret Indakala assisted by Esther Jepkosgei following the exit of Munala.

Stiff competition is expected between Prisons, arch-rivals Pipeline, Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and KCB. Bungoma County and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will not be pushover either.

The first leg of the KVF league is set for March 1-3, doubling up as the Trans Nzoia County Volleyball Cup to be held at the Kitale show- ground with six women and 11 men’s teams having confirmed their participation.

Teams have until the end of February to conclude registration as well as signings.

The Kitale meet will pave way for the Women’s Africa Club Championship to be staged in Cairo, Egypt from March 14-25 while the men’s continental showpiece will run from April 4-15. The second KVF leg will be held in Kitui County from April 19 to 21.