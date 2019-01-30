Treasury tells counties to fund nurses’ remuneration

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The government has told county governments that it does not have additional funds to cater for increased nurses’ allowances.

In a letter to the devolved units, Treasury Principal secretary Kamau Thugge told counties to source for funds if they want to give any increments.

He said any financial implication arising from salary increment and collective bargaining agreements (CBA) with nurses would be borne by the counties. “The National Treasury does not have additional resources to allocate for this purpose,” read the letter in part.

Thugge told county treasurers they are the custodians of county budgets and thus are to confirm budgetary allocation to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) on availability of funds to cater for the allowances.

The letter came after SRC wrote to Treasury on December 7, asking county governments to obtain a letter from Treasury confirming budgetary allocation to enable the commission to make a decision on the same

Thugge’s move comes after nurses cancelled their national strike that was to start on December 9, 2018 to February 5. Union secretary general Seth Panyako said they halted the strike after consultations with the advisory council. He, however, warned that if SRC fails to act, nurses would have to down tools in February.