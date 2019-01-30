NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Treasury tells counties to fund nurses’ remuneration

People Daily January 30, 2019
2,556 Less than a minute
The National Treasury headquarters in Nairobi. Photo/FILE

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The government has told county governments that it does not have additional funds to cater for  increased nurses’ allowances.

In a letter to the devolved units, Treasury Principal secretary Kamau Thugge told counties to source for funds if they want to give any increments.

He said any financial implication arising from salary increment and collective bargaining agreements (CBA) with nurses would be borne by the counties. “The National Treasury does not have additional resources to allocate for this purpose,” read the letter in part.

Thugge told county treasurers they are the custodians of county budgets and thus are to confirm budgetary allocation to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) on availability of funds to cater for the allowances.

The letter  came after SRC wrote to Treasury on December 7, asking county governments to obtain a letter from Treasury confirming budgetary allocation to enable the commission to make a decision on the same

Thugge’s move comes after nurses cancelled their national strike that was to start on December 9, 2018 to February 5. Union secretary general Seth Panyako said they halted the strike after consultations with the advisory council.  He, however, warned that if SRC fails to act, nurses would have to down tools in February.

Show More

Related Articles

January 30, 2019
2,583

Holders Chelsea draw Manchester United in FA Cup Round

January 30, 2019
2,608

No fertiliser in sight next maize season

January 30, 2019
2,614

Magarini hit by low secondary school transition

January 30, 2019
2,607

Water tunnel workers protest ‘poor’ pay