Never say die attitude paid off – Nancy Amunga

Nancy Amunga knows too well that giving up is the only sure way to fail. Her ferocious drive and hunger for success has seen her business grow. Her mother Rose Okiri Amunga shares all about her life and what it is like to watch her daughter fall and rise again

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

How was Nancy growing up?

She was a soft spoken, shy girl who was at times bullied at school. I think she is still that girl only that she has mastered the art of fighting for herself and covering her shyness at times.

Describe her in three words…

She is intelligent, hard-working and resilient.

She is a business-minded person. How did it start?

Nancy is a smart girl and I would say so even if I was not her mother. She is a quick thinker and always wants to keep her life busy. Immediately she completed her secondary education at Madira Girls High School in 2009, as she was waiting for her results, she started selling mitumba clothes at City Stadium.

When her mitumba business started failing, she got back to her feet and joined a network marketing business, which involved selling herbal drugs; this also failed. She was able to pick herself up, dust herself off and carry on.

In 2013, she ordered a television online and it took her almost a week before it was delivered. She started bracing herself for another business challenge­­—courier services. That is how Dana Communications was born.

What about modelling?

In 2012, she organised Miss Fabulous Africa, a beauty pageant at The 680 Hotel in Nairobi. It was meant to boost young women’s self-esteem and make them believe in themselves. The event was supported by then mayor of Nairobi George Aladwa and Raila’s wife, Ida Odinga, among others.

A lot of people saw the potential she had. It paved way for her modelling stint, and being a media personality. I used to encourage her that she could do more because she has the right features and the brains of an international model.

What is her driving force?

I’d say the will to make a bright future while she is still young and with the energy to work.

Has being a successful businesswoman changed her in any way?

Yes. This has changed her positively. Nancy is my firstborn and as her mother, I can tell she was born a leader. So, her courier service business has taken her managerial and leadership a notch higher.

Once, a potential client turned into a con and disappeared with her money. How did she react to this incident ?

Honestly, she was heartbroken and being conned Sh70,000 while starting a business was a big deal. I thought she would give up on everything. So, we had to encourage and even give her our life stories of how we were once swindled to show her she is not the only one who has fallen victim. It is a hard way of learning, but at the end of the day, experience is the best teacher. I think now she is wiser.

She was once recognised among Kenya’s Top 25 under 25 entrepreneurs. How did you feel?

It was a humbling experience. I was not surprised though. This was a recognition for her hard work and passion.

What attributes do you admire most in her?

She is a team player. I have seen the way she interacts with her younger siblings. She’s also a good role model because so far, she has set the right path for the family and we all respect and love her so much.

How does she maintain her hour-glass figure??

Actually, she doesn’t hit the gym. She would pay for gym, show up for two days, then give up, especially because of the muscle pulls. However, she walks a lot. I’ve also seen her jog in the morning at times. She is also into healthy eating.

Where do you see her in the next five years or so?

Like she always says, she wants to be on Forbes

magazine. With this kind of spirit, determination and hard work I think she will be there sooner than she expects.