Association launches tuktuk hailing App

To streamline operations of Tuktuks as well as improve good driver-customers relations, Thika Tuktuk Association has developed Safiree, a mobile application similar to those that offer taxi hailing services.

The locally launched App is available on Android play store and will soon be launched on Apple store. Safiree targets short-distance and low budget travelers in Thika and its environs.

According to the association’s chairman Paul Karanja, the development was necessitated by time wastage by both the drivers and passengers.

“Tuk tuk drivers have been spending too much time waiting for customers while customers struggle to find the next available tuk tuk and this brought our attention to going digital to ease operations,” said Karanja.

More than 700 customers with android phones have already downloaded the application. He said that the App, which offers normal taxi services for singular clients and small families, has driver details including his name and identification number allowing the customer to rate service offered.

Both the driver and the client seeking the tuk tuk service must have the App which easily locates the distance and exact location of a client.

“Our business is set to improve. Customers are guaranteed security while drivers enjoy economies of scale. Our business was initially challenging but with the transformation to digital era, our lives have been transformed,” said Hassan.