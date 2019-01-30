Water tunnel workers protest ‘poor’ pay.

Construction works at the Northern Collector Tunnel project in Murang’a county have stalled after casual workers downed their tools citing poor working conditions. The workers accused the Chinese contractor of paying them peanuts and failure to provide protective gear.

They claim the contractor has refused to give them a contract showing their terms of service, and fires them at will despite being employed by the company three years ago.

“The security of our jobs is not guaranteed. We also work for more than 10 hours a day but the pay is meagre,” said James Ng’ang’a, a casual worker.

Another worker, Peter Nesto, told journalists that they work without helmets, reflector jackets and masks yet most of the work is done underground, putting their lives at risk.

The workers accuse the contractor of violating their rights stipulated in the Labour Relations Act. “We don’t enjoy benefits such as medical cover and if one gets injured while working, they have to cater for their medical bill,” said Nesto.

They vowed not to resume duty until their grievances are addressed. Contacted, management of the Chinese company promised to engage the workers in negotiations and iron out the issues.