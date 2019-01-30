Car-free day directive clearly impractical

The announcement early this week by the Ministry of Transport honchos setting aside car-free day for Nairobi twice a week is unlikely to be embraced by many stakeholders. In fact, it has already set off scepticism and protests.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Transport Cabinet secretary James Macharia, his Infrastructure and Transport Principal Secretaries Charles Hinga and Paul Maringa respectively, announced ban on vehicles into the CBD on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting this week to allow space for hawkers to sell their wares.

Many Kenyans may not be aware but car-free day is a novel idea that is gaining acceptance globally and September 22 has indeed been set aside to mark the day. However, in the cities where the day is observed, it was not just a result of a directive.

The commencement day is one day away! Clearly, no policy pronouncement meant to have any hope of successful implementation should be visited upon a population of five million like bolt from blue skies.

This metropolis does not require stopgap measures but long-term solutions. Nairobi has deficit of strategic policies and appropriate compliance mechanisms.

Where the policy works, for example in Kigali and Addis Ababa, it is pegged on well thought considerations underpinned by need to exercise by walking to work while creating pollution reduction awareness. It cannot be driven expressly by the need to give room to hawkers to make sales.

Not surprisingly, the plan has roundly been dismissed as ill-thought and impractical. Its legality has also been questioned. What’s more, it does not appear to have been preceded by any consultations or public participation. That the declaration sounds good does not make it practical.

Recently, a move to ban Public Service Vehicles from accessing the CBD failed spectacularly. Nairobi’s current commuting system is barely functional, rendering mobility and accessibility a nightmare due to traffic gridlock. The government must first address the current infrastructural limitations exacerbated by the City’s demographic dynamics.

Addressing the plight of hawkers is of course critical. Few modern cities have the number of hawkers and their intrusive mode of operation like Nairobi. The push factors are well known — unemployment and underemployment. Hawkers are breadwinners and food providers.

Their entrepreneurial quest, however, while bordering on irritation, must nonetheless find outlet for they cannot just be wished away. But pushing everyone away from the CBD so they can operate is untenable.