Magarini hit by low secondary school transition

About 2,000 students who sat last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam in Magarini sub-county are yet to report to secondary schools.

Education officials in the area said the number is alarming and that there has been no clear communication regarding their whereabouts.

“Out of the 4,920 who sat KCPE last year, only 1,968 have reported to secondary, the majority of them being those in boarding facilities,” said Marafa MCA Renson Kambi.

Sub-county Director of Education Kithinji Mutai said to reach 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary, all students, including the ones who scored 85 marks, had been selected to join the 25 public and private schools in the sub-county.

However, surprisingly, only 40 per cent of the students have reported to schools. Mutai said though traditionally lack of access to education in Magarini has been attributed to poverty, the current situation clearly shows day schools, which are supposed to be free are registering low Form One intake.

“I wonder whether the issue of fees is the problem because boarders have reported while day scholars, where education is completely free, the numbers are still low. Out of the nine sub-counties in Kilifi, Magarini has recorded the lowest admissions, I feel sad,’’ he said.

The official directed secondary school principals to launch a door-to-door campaign to enroll the students selected to join Form One in their schools.

“We will go look for them in their homes. They don’t need uniforms to report to schools,’’ he said. The MCA said he would facilitate provision of uniforms and other basic needs for girls from poor families who report to day schools.

However, he challenged the government to invest in infrastructure and human resource to enable students to get proper environment for learning and teachers.

He said some of the schools have no adequate classrooms and desks which may force the students to sit on the ground under trees if the 100 per cent students transition is to succeed.