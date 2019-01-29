Government welcomes international schools

By Alvin Mwangi

The proliferation of international schools in the country is good riddance and must be embraced, the government has said.

During the launch of Crawford International Schools, Dr Pius Mutisya the Director in Charge of Quality assurance and Standards, noted such institutions are bound to churn out graduates who will have effective skills that will be ideal for the job market in the 21st century.

“ Given the interconnectedness of Global economies today, we need to produce graduates with global competences and who are able to work not just in Kenya but in any corner in the globe”, Mutisya said where he represented Education CS Amina Mohamed.

Crawford International School that is located in the expansive 2000 hectare Tatu City will have a capacity of 1700 is part of South Africa’s JSE Listed Africa largest private education provider.

The school follows the British Curriculum and the Cambridge International Examinations Board as the preferred choice of syllabus in most subject areas. Students will be prepared for IGSE and in time of A- level preparations.

Jenny Coetzee, Managing Director of Crawford International School said the decision to come to Kenya was inspired by the insatiable demand from parents and students for international yet locally relevant education systems in Kenya that can impart their children the right way and foster their career growth and development.

The country head of Rendevour the developer of Tatu City Nick langford lauded the management of Crawford for choosing Kenya where he promised for a better and expansive partnership.

“ We are now able to cater to all market segments and qualities of Crawford’s teaching methodology”, he said.