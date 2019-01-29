Chebukati ‘carried out secret audit’

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) vice chairperson Consolata Maina yesterday accused chairman Wafula Chebukati of ambushing commissioners with the ICT department’s audit report.

Her revelation came as the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee questioned how IEBC issued tenders worth more than Sh700 million to two technology firms for services during the 2017 General Election.

Appearing before the MPs, Maina told legislators Chebukati introduced the report without notice and insisted that it be part of the agenda.

She said the commissioners were not aware Chebukati had ordered for the audit. “The chairman removed a report from under the table and brought it to us,” she said.

While blaming the divisions within IEBC on Chebukati, Maina also refuted claims that commissioners took part in direct procurement of tenders saying that was the secretariat’s mandate and their work was purely advisory.

She told the MPs how Chebukati forced commissioners to vote on various procurements instead of building consensus, adding that by the time they were appointed most of the procurement deals had been done.

“I was not involved in any procurement. Everything was being done at the plenary level,” she said. PAC, led by chairperson Opiyo Wandayi, poked holes into how IEBC hurriedly issued the tenders within a week after the contracts were signed.

MPs, including Junet Mohammed (Suna East) and Tom Kajwang’ (Ruaraka), sought to know whether the firms, IBM East Africa and Oracle Technology Systems Kenya canvassed for the tenders.

In the contracts, IBM was to provide hardware, security monitoring software and technical support, among others, at Sh483 million while Oracle Database and Security Solutions was purchased at Sh273 million.