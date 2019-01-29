Court restrains Sonko from ‘defaming’ trader

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Nairobi businessman Mike Maina yesterday obtained an order restraining Governor Mike Sonko from making any defamatory statements or publications against him or his property. Justice Jean Kamau issued the order pending hearing of a suit, filed by the businessman.

Maina, who owns Marble Arch Hotel, accused Sonko of interfering with his repossession of a 20-acre plot in Nairobi’s Kayole estate despite a valid order on the same.

Through his company, Muthithi Investments Ltd, he also accused Sonko of releasing a recording of their phone conversation, thereby initiating social media attacks that damaged his reputation and image.

Maina claimed the phone call recording, which was widely circulated, and a Facebook post, were meant to depict him as violent and corrupt.

He claimed Sonko’s actions have misled the court. “The continued defamation has spread through social media to the extent that on December 20, 2018, my name was trending on Twitter following the circulation of the (call recording) video,” he said in court documents.

He wants the governor ordered to delete the Facebook post, in which he claimed the businessman misled the court using forged documents.

The trader further wants Sonko declared as having acted in breach of Chapter Six of the Constitution on the conduct of State officers because he allegedly interfered with a process sanctioned by court order, which undermines the authority of the Judiciary.

The demolition in question was conducted by the tycoon on December 2017 in Kayole and left 11,000 families homeless.