3 DusitD2 suspects detained

Three suspects linked to Nairobi’s 14 Riverside Drive terror attack will spend five days in custody after a Nyeri court gave anti-terror police more time to investigate their case.

Nyeri resident magistrate Nelly Kariuki ordered Abdul Kibiringi, James Mwai and Habiba Hunshur to remain in custody to allow detectives to access their call logs data from a telephone service provider.

Police constable Newton Mwangi attached to the anti-terror unit told the court the suspects were arrested on Friday and there was need to access the call logs to probe their link to the attack that left 21 people dead.

He told the court ATPU detectives needed five days considering the nature of the offence. But Kibiringi questioned his link to the attack yet it was his son who was a suspect.

“I was arrested while taking tea in town. Police said they wanted my 26-year-old son. There is no need to hold me any longer,” he said. The magistrate directed the suspects be produced in court on Friday.