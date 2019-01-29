Marende defends record as interviews for NPSC jobs start

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende was among the 10 people interviewed yesterday to succeed Johnston Kavuludi as National Police Service Commission (NPSC) chairperson.

In the close-door interviews held at the Public Service Commission (PSC) headquarters, Marende said he is up to the task, given his past record in the public service.

He cited his successful tenure as Speaker of 10th Parliament as well as an “unchequered” term as the Kenya Power Company chairman.

Others interviewed for the post are Elijah Kodoh, Peter Nkuraiyia, Zachary Mwangi, Muktar Abdi, Eliud Kinuthia, Lucy Wanja, Elijah Nduati, Irene Wanyoike and Margaret Cheboiwo.

NPSC seeks to fill the position of the chairperson and other commissioners, whose tenure expired last October after serving for six years.

The interviewing panel comprises PSC chair Stephen Kirogo, Kennedy Kihara representing the Cabinet, Judiciary Registrar Anne Amadi, Kagwiria Mbogori of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and Joyce Mwikali from the National Gender and Equality Commission.

The panel is today expected to interview former Appeal Court judge and Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch, Lucy Karuru, Albert Bwire and former Transition Authority chairman Kinuthia Wamwangi.

Once the panel is done with those shortlisted for the chairperson post, it will vet 39 other candidates who seek to fill up the seven commissioner slots.

Names of successful candidates will be forwarded to Parliament for approval and subsequent appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The candidates were required to present national identity cards, academic and professional certificates, certificate of good conduct and clearance letters from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Kenya Revenue Authority, Helb and Credit Reference Bureaus.

Once the new commission is sworn into office, their first duty would be to advertise and recruit a new Inspector General of Police to succeed Joseph Boinnet for a four non-renewable term. Boinnet who was sworn into office on March 11, 2015 , leaves office at the end of next month.

Already, some senior officers have started lobbying for Boinnet’s position.

The constitution provides that: “The Inspector-General shall be appointed for a single four-year term, and is not eligible for re-appointment.”

Among the notable challenges the previous commission faced for the last six years included inadequate staff and financial support , perceived conflict of mandate between the commission and the National Police Service and low public awareness of the commission’s mandate.

At times, the commission’s operations were hampered due to lack of quorum from nine commissioners three of whom are drawn from NPS; the Inspector General of Police and the two Deputy Inspector General in charge of Kenya Police and Administration Police Service respectively.

Both IG Boinnet and his predecessor David Kimaiyo had on several occasions been engaged in silent wars with the commission over the control of the police service.

The NPSC Act mandates the commission to develop and keep under review all matters relating to human resources policies of members of the service upon recommendation by the Inspector General.

