Wasteful plan to buy school books: Head teachers facing storage challenges

K24 Tv January 28, 2019
KICD Boss urge teachers to be careful when buying new curriculum textbooks

Secondary school head teachers are now calling on the government to rethink, its free text book program to secondary schools, terming it a waste of public resources.

 The teachers fault the system where the government issues the text books every year to every student, leaving the schools with text books which are used once and then stored.

But as Dennis Matara reports, education PS Belio Kipsang has however refuted the allegations.

 

