Car free days in city

K24 Tv January 28, 2019
Sonko allows matatus back into CBD but with condition

Residents of Nairobi have been told to brace for a major  change starting February, as  public and private vehicles including motorcycles will be locked out for at least two days from  the central business district.

According to the ministry of transport, housing and urban planning the two days dubbed car free day , the  vehicles will be locked out of the city to pave way for hawkers.

The government  expects  to generate  3.9 Billion shillings annually from the traders

 

