Car free days in city

Residents of Nairobi have been told to brace for a major change starting February, as public and private vehicles including motorcycles will be locked out for at least two days from the central business district.

According to the ministry of transport, housing and urban planning the two days dubbed car free day , the vehicles will be locked out of the city to pave way for hawkers.

The government expects to generate 3.9 Billion shillings annually from the traders