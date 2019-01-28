English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

CJ Maraga warns against corruption in court

K24 Tv January 28, 2019
Chief Justice David Maraga has  put on notice magistrates and other judicial staff  engaging in graft  saying no one will be spared.

Maraga still smarting from a barrage of attacks over the weekend  that the judiciary is Kenya’s impediment to the country’s war on graft said the judiciary will no longer condone graft.

All magistrates and judges will now be required to subscribe  to the new judicial code of conduct and ethics awaiting approval at the National Assembly.

 

