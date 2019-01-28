CJ Maraga warns against corruption in court

Chief Justice David Maraga has put on notice magistrates and other judicial staff engaging in graft saying no one will be spared.

Maraga still smarting from a barrage of attacks over the weekend that the judiciary is Kenya’s impediment to the country’s war on graft said the judiciary will no longer condone graft.

All magistrates and judges will now be required to subscribe to the new judicial code of conduct and ethics awaiting approval at the National Assembly.