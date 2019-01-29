In her teenage year, Shanice Wambui loved partying, wouldn’t heed to her parents advice and was generally a rebellious teen. However, all that is in the past. Now she is celebrated gospel artiste who goes by the moniker Angel Shanice

When Shanice Wambui Wageni, popularly known as Angel Shanice, turned over a new leaf and even recorded her first song in 2017, it caught many who knew her by surprise.

This is because she was that bad girl who loved parting, never missed any secular concert and was always on the wrong to an extent that she was expelled twice during her secondary school years and went to four different secondary schools.

All her friends, parents and relatives thought that she was doing it for showbiz and it wouldn’t last for long. Surprisingly, she has maintained her position and she is one of the upcoming gospel artists, even earning her the female artiste of the year nomination during the Nairobi Music Awards last year.

Turning point

“I lived a bad girl life. I would receive serious beatings from my parents, but it reached a point I got used to the beatings. I remember there was a time I went for Barbecue Live in Naivasha without my parents’ consent and I stayed there for three days.

I wasn’t even answering my calls. When I went back home, surprisingly, I was not beaten. My mum sat me down for a talk. The turn of events made me to change ways,” she says.

Born and bred in Nairobi, Shanice got born again in 2014 while she was still in high school at St Catherine, Machakos. However, she didn’t transform overnight and couldn’t stop parting until 2016.

“It wasn’t easy to say good bye to old friends and the me I used to be. But I had to. Even today, some of my friends don’t believe I am a changed person. They keep trying to divert me to my old ways in vain,” she says.

Having been raised in a Christian family, Shanice had a passion for music and that is why she decided to try her hand in gospel music. However, when she approached some of her relatives in 2016 she couldn’t get the kind of help she was looking for. They kept asking her to at least wait until she completed her secondary school education. By then, she was in her final year. But she didn’t heed to their call.

Slow start

She got herself a mentor, Michael Gitari, a gospel artiste, popularly known as Mwenye Haki, who listened to her and even helped her write her first song, Niinue. “When looking for a mentor, I was looking for a songwriter. I wanted someone who would write music for me and I was lucky to find one. Through him I was able to record my first song,” Shanice reveals.

But since she was still in school the process took a while and when the song was released in April 2017 it didn’t do well. But people around her kept motivating her to press on.

“At first, it was trial and error, but I thought I would be successful since I had some relatives in the industry such as Mary Lincoln. So, I thought I could bank on their success. But I was wrong. There was no breakthrough,” she recalls.

But on January last year, Shanice who is in her early 20s recorded her second song, Power, which thrust her into the limelight. Immediately after its release, it was well received and she has been getting invites to perform in different events. She has recorded three more songs, which include Tenda

Jambo,

Kwako and Wiyumiririe, which are also doing quite well.

Her family has been of great support in her music journey. She hopes to start an organisation in future, which would help nurture young artistes’ talent.

However, her journey to fame is not without challenges because most people think that she is after fame, something she denies. Additionally, some people believed that she was young and wouldn’t make it in the music industry. There are others who believed that a young town girl would not do vernacular music. That is why she did her latest song titled Wiyumiririe, to demystify that perception.

Currently, she is taking a journalism course at Riara University. She would like to be a radio presenter in future though she says this won’t make her quit music.