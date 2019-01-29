Teacher turns hyacinth plague into biofuel

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Richard Arwa, through the Centre for Innovation Science and Technology (CIST) Africa, has turned the hyacinth epidemic that is suffocating the lake, diminishing the fish basin and hurting economies into a money-minting venture.

“The environmental pollution caused by water hyacinth was my motivation to get an economically viable method to eradicate it,” he says. Through CIST, he manufactures bio ethanol fuel and stabilises it for cooking and lighting in households.

Arwa, a Chemistry teacher, said government efforts to eradicate the weed through mechanical, manual, biological and chemical methods have seemingly failed, further motivating him to keep up with his innovation.

“The economy of the lake region is losing hundreds of millions of shillings daily due to inaccessibility of the Lake,” he said, adding that the weed has blocked all fish-landing beaches, especially in Kisumu, Siaya, Busia, Homa Bay and Migori counties.

Arwa turns biodegradable cellulose into fermentable sugars to produce the fuel. Currently, the organisation has a customer base of 560 households.

“The customer base is so big that we only supply to a small fraction, we target rural informal settlements, semi-urban areas and refugees as they do not access any other clean energy,” he said.

The firm harvests 21 tonnes of the weed weekly, and seven tonnes produce 550 litres after processing. With funding from Netfund and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the organisation has commenced upgrading of their plant to increase the production to 600 litres a day.

A litre of the soot-free fuel costs Sh70 and can burn continuously for five hours. If government efforts to clear the hyacinth from the lake succeed, Arwa will continue his venture by producing bio ethanol fuel from maize cobs and sweet potato and sorghum stems.