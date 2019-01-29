Cane farmers launch own task force to collect views

Martin Mwita @MwitaMartin

Sugarcane farmers yesterday launched sittings of a team that will compile woes afflicting the sector, dismissing a government task force as “incompetent and biased”.

The group, which is mainly made up of cane farmers from the Western region, led by former Kenya Sugar Board chairman Saul Busolo, held its first meeting at Mabanga Agricultural Training Centre in Bungoma in a planned monthlong countrywide public participation programme.

This comes a week after a16-member task force appointed by the government to conduct public hearings on the country’s sugar belt suspended its sittings.

Jilted farmers

The State team co-chaired by Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya faced hostility from farmers over Sh2.7 billion debt owed to them, forcing its sessions to be cancelled until the arrears are cleared.

Yesterday, Busolo who chairs the Kenya National Alliance of Sugarcane growers Organisations led the jilted growers in two other meetings at Kamasai and Butali,creating confusion in the industry.

The organisation’s membership include Sugar Campaign for Change, Kenya Sugarcane Growers Association, Kenya Association of Sugarcane Farmers and Allied Products, and a faction of Kenya National Federation of Sugarcane Farmers.

According to Busolo, the team is determined to come up with a comprehensive report bearing the true plight of farmers, which will be presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta for action.

“The current task force lacks the representation of farmers and so we want to conduct our own survey that will bring together all the stakeholders,” said Busolo.

Among concerns by farmers is the plan to reintroduce zoning to sugar factory which they have opposed, a proposal which comes at a time when West Kenya and Busia Sugar factories are entangled in a war over control of cane in the western belt.

The Sugar Campaign for Change (Sucam) has termed zoning of sugarcane farmers as an anti-competitive practice that will disadvantage the growers.

Rubber stamp

“We do not want to be used as a rubber stamp by millers who have vested interests and plan to introduce zoning despite opposition from farmers,” said Sugar Campaign for Change lobby co-ordinator Michael Arum.

The parallel task force seeks to have the views collected across sugar-producing counties presented to the government for inclusion in the draft Crops (Sugar) General Regulations, 2018.

The President had last year, during his Mashujaa Day address, directed the formation of a task force to look into the plight of sugarcane farmers in the country and recommend modules to revive the ailing industry which has for decades suffered under the hands of cartels.

The President last week indicated farmers will be paid directly and not through millers “to avoid diversion of money.”

The latest developments now puts the process at stake as the two groups clash on the process which is aimed at resolving issues in the industry, while expected to set the pace for new regulations in the sector.