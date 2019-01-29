‘Very low’ hope for hundreds missing in Brazil dam burst.

Brumadinho, Monday

Rescue teams searching for some 300 people missing after a dam collapsed in Brazil on Friday say the chances of finding survivors are “very low”.

No-one was rescued alive on Sunday near the south-eastern town of Brumadinho, as the number of dead rose to 58. “We’ve got to have hope,” said a woman whose 35-year-old husband was missing. The cause of the dam burst remains unclear.

Brazil’s largest mining company, Vale, which owns the complex, says safety procedures were followed. Search operations were suspended for hours on Sunday amid fears that a separate dam, also owned by Vale, was at risk of giving way in the area.

Muddy sludge

Vale said 305 employees, contractors and residents were still missing. Some 192 people have been rescued alive.

“After 48 hours of work, the chance of finding (someone) alive is very low,” Col Eduardo Angelo, who is leading the search operation, told relatives of the missing. “(But) we’re working with the possibility that we’ll find people alive.”

The dam break caused a sea of muddy sludge to bury the site’s cafeteria where workers were eating lunch, before engulfing nearby houses, vehicles and roads.

Access to the areas is difficult – in some places, the mud is up to 15 metres deep. Search teams have been using helicopters and earth-moving machinery.

A bus that was carrying employees has been found but rescuers have yet to reach a train that could contain survivors or more bodies.

Underwater missions

“I still have hope,” Nélia Mary Fonseca told the BBC as she waited for details about her husband, Adriano, who worked as a contractor at the site.

An Israeli group of engineers, doctors and members of the navy’s underwater missions unit has arrived in Brazil to join the efforts. —BBC