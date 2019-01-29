Canada to inject Sh3 trillion to scale up use of pre-cooked beans

The Canadian government plans to inject some Sh3 trillion to promote the supply and use of pre-cooked beans for food and nutrition security to help boost environmental conservation in East Africa.

Speaking during a workshop organised by Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Karlo) in Machakos last week, International Development Research Center (IDCR) country director Dr Kathryn Toure (pictured) said the research, which is currently being undertaken in Uganda and Kenya, is expected to be rolled across Africa once it succeeds.

Toure said the aim of the study is to ensure the 200,000 households that depend on beans as their daily meal will cut down on fuel consumption and time used to prepare the popular legume.

So far, Karlo and IDRC scientists working in partnership with International Centre for Tropical Agriculture, Caritas Homa Bay and the Australian Center for International Agriculture Research have zeroed in on 11 bean verities.