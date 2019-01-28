You won’t intimidate us, Aisha, Dori tell ODM

Harrison Kivisu and Munira Mandano

Beleaguered Coast ODM rebel legislators Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) and her Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori have said they will not succumb to expulsion threats from the party.

The two said recommendations by the National Executive Council on Thursday to expel them will not cow them.

Jumwa linked their woes to Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, whom she claims was secretly spearheading a witch-hunt to dim their political careers.

She claimed that Joho is intimidated by their political success that threatens to overshadow him as the Coast opposition kingpin.

Dori said he is not afraid of being expelled for backing Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

“Leadership comes from God and it is only Him who can decide if I will still be Msambweni MP or not. I will continue giving my support to any political leader with the potential to lead regardless of their party,” he said.

Unapologetic

Jumwa added that Joho has been the architect of their predicament and questioning why he was not ejected from ODM when he showed allegiance to Baringo Senator and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi.

“Hata siku moja sijaskia Joho akisema Obado (Migori governor Okoth Obado) apewe barua. Ama ni kwa sababu Jumwa ni Mgiriama? Kama anajua vile haki zinatetewa naomba asema Nanok (Turkana governor Josphat Nanok) na Obado wapewe barua naye pia apewe kwa kurandaranda na Gideon Moi wa Kanu manake Joho ni nyani haoni kundule, aona la mwenzake kisha akacheka. (Not even a single day has Joho directed that governors Okoth Obado and Josephat Nanok be issued with a letters for dismissal for associating with other politicians. Joho should also be suspended for having a political relationship with Gideon Moi of Kanu),” said Jumwa.

Dori said he will not be intimidated adding that he is confident to win his seat if subjected to a by-election insisting that he is unapologetic in his decision to support Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

The two ODM leaders have since been removed from all parliamentary House committees.

The Msambweni MP was speaking at Nyumba Mbovu during a fundraising drive in aid of projects for Kinondo Ward women group.

The MP said he welcomes any decision to be made by ODM’s National Governing Council tasked with the ratification process.

Dori sounded unapologetic to accusations by ODM that he went against the party norms by supporting Ruto. He said he does regret being expelled from the party.

Instil discipline

On Thursday, NEC adopted a report by the disciplinary committee to have Jumwa and Dori expelled over their defiance to toe the party line.

The NEC meeting is said to have decided to expel the MPs “to instil discipline in the party”.

“They were remorseful but we made the decision so that others don’t take advantage to go against the party in future,” said a senior council member who asked to remain anonymous.

The matter will now go to the NGC for ratification. The council comprises 52 NEC members, all party governors, and elected MPs and senators.

Ratification of the decision will require approval by two-thirds of the membership.