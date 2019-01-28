Kabras show no mercy for Mwamba as KCB stay in touch

Viden Ochieng @PeopleSports11

Kenya Cup leaders Kabras Sugar put up a masterclass to beat Mwamba RFC 46-15 in the eighth round of the 2018/19 season to maintain top spot as they inched closer to securing a playoff spot.

Ugandan international Philip Wokorach was a thorn in Mwamba’s flesh with Paul Abutu, Hillary Odhiambo and Wilson Mario also on target for the sugar millers.

Elsewhere, debutants Menengai Oilers bagged their second win of the season, beating Blak Blad 13-24 at Kenyatta University to pick a bonus with Derrick Mbaire, Clinton Odhiambo, Francis Atiti and Austin Sikutwa all on the scoresheet as the Nakuru-based side leapfrogged their opponents to ninth place on the table with 13 points.

Nondies bounced back to winning ways by beating Mean Machine 17-3 who remain bottom of the 12-team log with five points.

In other matches, Kenya Harlequins devoured Impala Saracens 24-37 at Impala Club. Quins led 0-27 at the interval after three tries in the opening 40 minutes with Herman Humwa registering a first half brace with David Ambunya and Iddis Kakai also scoring.

Impala pulled one back a minute into the second half through Eric Kerre but Quinton Oongo sent the conversion wide.

Winger Iddis Kakai would bag the fifth for Quins, converted by Lyle Asiligwa to take the score to 5-34.

Quins were then reduced to 13 men and Impala took advantage to score a try as well as a penalty try but it was not enough.

Meanwhile, champions KCB left nothing to chance as they hammered Top Fry Nakuru 49-6 at Ruaraka to remain second on the table while Nakuru are eighth.