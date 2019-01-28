Turn off as teams skip handball league

Lynette Matheka @PeopleSport11

As the Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) premier league action resumed at the weekend, it was a low-key affair as walkovers stole the excitement from handball lovers who turned in their numbers to watch the action.

The weekend, hosting just women premier league matches, saw just three matches played out of the 10 fixtures on Saturday and Sunday. This was occasioned by the unavailability of Sparklers, Raising Stars and Dedan Kimathi teams.

“The fixtures were sent out in good time and all the teams were aware of the league return. We cannot push the league matches any further as some of these teams are suggesting since we have the Super Cup before the new season can commence,” said league organiser George Asimeto concerning the walkovers.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Water thrashed Kenyatta University (KU) 37-7 in what was Sunday’s only match for maximum points that combined with Saturday’s two points from Raising Stars’ walkover to take the leaders to 22 points.

Arch rivals National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) pocketed two points without breaking a sweat on Sunday courtesy of the no-show Dedan Kimathi. They had downed KU 25-13 on Saturday. The four points take their count to 20, having played one more match than leaders Water have.

On their part, high school students Yatta Queens benefited most from the absent teams as they bagged six free points from the double fixture against Sparklers and against Raising Stars. The Julius Otieno-coached side, however, fell to KU by 17-25.

Otieno’s charges are now tied third on points with soldiers Ulinzi Sharks, who were not in action this weekend. Mt Kenya University also enjoyed two points from absent Raising Stars to take their point count to 10 for fourth place.

The next four weekends had been set aside for the conclusion of the women’s league before the men’s league matches resume but Asimeto says they will get confirmation from the teams that did not show for the weekend matches on their availability in remaining fixtures and adjust accordingly.