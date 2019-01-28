Mwangila emerges victorious in Nyandarua cross country

David Macharia

An upstart Fredrick Mwangila is the new senior men Nyandarua County Cross Country champion after winning the 10km race at the weekend.

Mwangila who trains in Nyahururu took charge of the race soon after crossing the 4km mark and he later explained that, it was his strategy “to run a relaxed pace.” He won the race in 30:31.02.

Urged on by his training mate Stanley Waithaka who is World Under-18 silver medallist, Mwangila’s fast pace saw runners form one line by the third kilometre.

By midway, it was only Samson Ndirangu who was able to hang on to Mwangila. Ndirangu paid a price for his effort as he lost energy in the last one kilometre finishing eighth in 31:54.4.

“I pray that this be my year of wearing national colours by making the team to World Cross,” said the 22-year-old runner.

His coach, Francis Kamau said Mwangila will soon be joining Waithaka in Japan where it is hoped the hugely talented runner will hone his running.

During Nyandarua County competition held at Ol Kalou Forest in Ol Kalou town, Nicholas Kiplimo, 31:03.6, Edwin Mokua 31:11.03, Michael Kamau 31:17.7, Razini Lemetekei 31:20.8 and Moses Mwathi 31:30.2 finished in that order for position two to six to make the team that will represent the county in the Central Region championships set for Maragua, Murang’a County in two weeks.

Mary Wangui, running for Kipipiri sub county, won the senior women 10km in 34:9.5, ahead of Esther Wangui Waweru 36:12.8, marathoner Miriam Wangare 36:29.5, Esther Wanjiru 36:42.2, Susan Wahome 36:46.0.

“I am making a comeback after being out of athletics for about two years. I just decided to take time off from the sport,” Wanjiru who won bronze in the junior category at the 2011 Africa Cross Country championships in Cape Town, South Africa said.