Rising number of positive drug use among athletes and IAAF bans raise concern among elite runners

Erricson Kiprono

Former world record holder Wilson Kipsang has raised concern over the high number of athletes being banned due to doping cases.

He regretted that the country has moved dangerously close to getting banned by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) because of increased doping rates.

Kipsang told athletes to keep off performance-enhancing substances to salvage the country’s integrity.

“Only four countries in the world are in Category ‘A’ and Kenya is one of them. For four years running, we have been on the watch list of IAAF, but that has been upgraded because athletes don’t want to listen to advice on doping,” he said.

Kipsang also asked athletes to be careful when using supplements, saying some could be laced with performance-enhancing substances. He, told runners to expose those helping them to dope.

“You know who is involved and which chemists are selling those drugs. Tell us so that we can deal with them,” he said.

He added that AK grassroots officials should be spies to help catch the people involved.

The latest athlete to be banned for doping was Olympic women marathon champion Jemima Sumgong.

The IAAF Disciplinary Tribunal dished out an unprecedented eight-year doping ban on Sumgong, dealing a fresh blow for the Olympic Marathon who is already serving a four-year period of ineligibility imposed on her in 2017.

The athletics governing body announced it had doubled Sumgong’s ban on Friday after she was found guilty of submitting false medical records to an anti-doping organisation after failing a doping test.

Sumgong had tested positive for recombinant erythropoietin (r-EPO) during an out-of-competition test conducted in 2017 in Kapsabet before she went on to provide fraudulent medical information during her first-instance disciplinary proceedings.

The athlete committed an Anti-Doping rule violation (ADRV) of tampering with any part of a Doping Control pursuant to article 2.5 ADR.