Kilifi: 51 girl students get bursaries

Walker Mwandoto

Kilifi county Women Representative Gertrude Mbeyu has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to increase the National Government Affirmative Action Fund kit, saying the current allocation limits service delivery.

She spoke while issuing out more than Sh2.6 million in bursaries to 51 bright but needy girls joining Form One, in Kilifi town recently. Mbeyu castigated MPs for their concerted efforts of blocking the proposal to have the funds increased for fear of political competition in serving the electorate at the grassroots.

During the 2017/2018 financial year, her office gave out Sh10.2 million to 44 women groups, youth and people living with disabilities in the county. More than Sh1 million in bursaries was given to students in universities and colleges. “We also purchased 16 water storage tanks for several girls secondary schools and distributed sanitary towels to 17,000 girls in various schools,” she added. “We intend to support another 50 girls next year,” Mbeyu said.

The MP expressed satisfaction with the students’ performance, saying most of them had lost hope in continuing with their education. “We saved the situation in the last minute by the kit when others had already joined Form One,” she said.

The MP pleaded with all the assistant county commissioners in the seven sub-counties in Kilifi county to have a database of all pupils who sat the KCPE examination last year and risked not joining Form One due to lack of fees.

During the function many parents complained that principals of secondary schools were not accepting letters from the MPs promising to send fees to the schools from their CDF kits. “The MPs are not honouring their promises to pay fees from the CDF for students in their constituents. Head teachers say they accumulated a lot of debts in the past from failed promises, which has frustrated the daily running of their institutions,” said a parent who wanted not be named.