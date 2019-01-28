Principals in North Rift grapple with overcrowded facilities

Public secondary school principals in North Rift region are a worried lot as they ponder on how to cope with the huge intake of Form One admission in the wake of implementation of the 100 per cent transition policy.

The principals, drawn from national and sub county institutions want the government to address a raft of issues that are standing in their way to ensure the new policy is implemented without hitch.

They are asking the government to expedite hiring of more tutors to enable the learners to get quality education, construction of additional classrooms and dormitories to address congestion crisis.

Mike Cheruiyot, Principal of Tambach Boys High School in Elgeyo Marakwet county said they had been allocated 288 students for Form One admission but only 230 had reported by last week.

Cheruiyot said they are facing myriad challenges key among them inadequate number of tutors, dormitories, classrooms and resources to overcome some of the problems. The institution has five streams from Form One up to Form Four that accommodates 60 students each. “All the five streams of Form One classrooms are full and we do not know where to place the 58 students who are yet to report to school once they arrive,” Cheruiyot said.

The school, which has a student population of about 700, has 39 teachers employed by the Teachers Service Commission but requires an additional six tutors.

Sing’ore Girls High School Principal Rose Koech echoed similar sentiments, saying the institution’s facilities are overstretched, including dormitories and classrooms. She said the additional classroom projects commissioned by the school’s board of management two years ago will go a long way in addressing problems of enrolment once completed.“We need additional classrooms, laboratories, toilets and dormitories if we are to overcome the challenge of huge Form One intake,” she said.

The Principal of Moi Girls High School Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county, Christine Chumba said the institution had prepared for extra number of new learners. “We are not badly off in terms of facilities and teaching staff as witnessed in other learning institutions in the country,” said Chumba.

Wilson Yego, the principal St Joseph Boys High School in Trans Nzoia county, said the school is overcrowded, but added that they are coping with the situation.

“Almost all Form Ones allocated here have reported. We cannot turn them away due to lack of facilities but have instead looked for short-term solutions to enable the students continue with their education,” said Yego.