Infrastructure crisis worsens as admissions swell

Irene Githinji and Noah Cheploen

The government’s move to implement a 100 per cent transition policy from primary to secondary schools is causing a major infrastructure crisis in secondary schools. Parents and education stakeholders are now expressing concern on health and safety of students in overcrowded dormitories and classrooms amid a serious shortage of teachers.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed admits there are infrastructure challenges in secondary schools, but is assuring the public that the government is working towards addressing the situation with utmost urgency.

Amina says the ministry was not caught by surprise, adding that quality assurance officers are already on the ground to assess the situation. The officers are expected to generate reports to inform the ministry on both the magnitude of the infrastructure challenges and the intervention measures to be put in place.

The ministry had set January 11 as the last day for Form One admissions but extended it by a week to January 18 to give a chance to more students. The CS told had National Assembly Education committee that the ministry had received Sh1.5 billion from Treasury to be disbursed for infrastructure development. Out of the Sh22,000 capitation for each child, Sh6,000 and another Sh2,000 from what parents are paying for boarding fees will go towards infrastructure to cater for expanded admissions.

Ministry officials, led by the CS and Priincipal Secretary, Belio Kipsang have been going round schools to monitor the situation in as far as the 100 per cent transition is concerned. As at January 11, the CS said the status of Form One admissions at the national level stood at 70 per cent, with the transition rate having increased to 83 per cent. More than 1,050,000 students sat last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination.

Last week, county governments, religious organisations, former students and well-wishers came out strongly to support bright but poor students admitted to Form One in various schools across the country.

Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has called for urgency in addressing the shortage in facilities. Kuppet Secretary General Akelo Misori says the 100 per cent transition has caused unprecedented strain on the general infrastructure of schools. “The country could be staring at a crisis in the general administration of schools in coming weeks unless the issue is addressed urgently,” he said.

The situation has further been worsened by shortage of teachers, with Misori saying that the strain has not only left their members a frustrated lot in as far as admission is concerned but also in the administration of curriculum in schools. To this end, the union urged Amina to step in urgently and see to it that infrastructure funds are released to address the gaps posed by overcrowding.

“There are limited classrooms, the toilets are not sufficient and for those who run boarding sessions they do not have enough space in the dormitories and also sufficient space in the dining area among other infrastructure challenges,” said Misori recently.

Earlier, the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) also called for urgent investments in infrastructure in secondary to accommodate the increased student population realised under the new admission policy.

Kessha national chairman Kahi Indimuli said the State should find a workable formula of addressing the unprecedented situation the institutions have been plunged into, saying most of them are struggling on how to accommodate excess students from this year’s Form One intake.

However, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Secretary Nancy Macharia says they have since received funding to recruit at least 5,000 teachers and will soon advertise the posts. Nonetheless, a majority of secondary schools continue to grapple with infrastructural challenges and overstretched facilities.

A spot check by Scholar in Nakuru county showed that learning facilities such as classrooms, laboratories and dormitories have been stretched to the limit. Although admission of Form One students has almost doubled, learning facilities have not been expanded to accommodate the additional numbers, resulting in congestion and overcrowding.

AIC Litein Girls Secondary School, Kericho, Principal Teresa Sogomo was, however, confident the government is going to address the challenges currently being experienced.The school, which has a record of good performance in (KCSE), had admitted 243 students against an allocation of 250. The school has a capacity of about 190 students. “We are experiencing overcrowding especially in the laboratories and class- rooms but we’re coping…” she said.

Last year, the school emerged among the top five in Kericho county with 126 out of 196 candidates scoring C+ and above.