Uplifting rural life, a book at a time

Maktaba Mashinani…what is it?

It is a non-governmental organisation that’s trying to uplift rural lives by making books accessible to residents through modern libraries. The facilities provide an intergenerational hub for the achievement of Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and Vision 2030. MMF is currently sourcing resources for a modern library in Kipipiri, Nyandarua county.

What inspired the project?

My personal life experiences, which weren’t rosy at all. Getting a proper education was a real struggle owing to my humble background and had to drop out of school at some point. I even got into odd jobs to help my family. But I was obsessed with going back to school and would borrow high school books, read and help students with their assignments. It was the only way I could test the knowledge I had acquired. I had none of the luxuries many children have today such as the Internet, and so I vowed to change my own and the life of a disenfranchised kid in future.

What are some of the hurdles facing the project?

We are working on our pilot project in Nyandarua county and the demand for these and such project is high. We would want to establish a number of MMF projects in this particular county, but are short on resources. About 60 schools are in dire need of the library services in the county, but one project can only serve a handful due to proximity.

We have also received a number of requests from other counties, but we are not able to move as fast because of the resources. Most of these rural counties struggle with getting basic computer and ICT related literacy. On average, we have observed that computer sharing ratio in schools that have computers is 1:150 while basic textbook sharing ratio is 1: 5. One out of 10 pupils do not complete primary school while 27 and 32 per cent of young men and women respectively do not complete secondary education. This translates into premature marriages, low-paying jobs, poverty and the cycle continues.

Who are some of the partners and how have they made the programme effective?

We are working with a host of local and international, non-governmental and private organisations. Individuals have also chipped in in one way or another. Our partnerships can be in cash or in kind or both. Some organisations have given items and services that we need to make these projects a reality. Some have offered their services pro-bono and that has helped grow our administrative team. Others have funded us in bits and we hope to grow this even more to help MMF to grow faster. We also partner with like-minded programmes on such things as mentorship, arts, extracurricular activities and early life learning for the pre-schoolars using our facilities. We are calling out to more partners from all over the world to help us make these projects reach more people.

How far has the project gone?

Maktaba Mashinani has done an intense feasibility study, especially in Nyandarua county, where our pilot project is happening. We have engaged our beneficiaries, who are the heads of schools, which has helped us map out the needs and gaps with one MMF project expected to serve about 1,500 people daily. The nearby schools will take their library lessons from our facilities, which will be a huge boost to the county’s education ecosystem. And since the aim is for each project to stand independently, we are planning support infrastructure around each library to help it run on its own. We are inviting investors to put up ATM lobbies, tuck shops, coffee shops, among others.

What do you want to achieve ultimately?

To give every person in the rural areas of Kenya equal, if not more opportunities to access knowledge and exposure for personal growth. We aim to educate the very young and grow a reading culture in the rural and ultimately in Kenya. Everyone should read. We want to develop facilities that are easily accessible, educate everyone who wants to read and learn, and equip them with vast knowledge so they can in turn inspire their own and grow the rural environment.

Any assistance from the two levels of government?

Maktaba Mashinani works closely with the county government to understand the education history and the need on these counties. So far, we have received a lot of goodwill from the county government of Nyandarua through Governor Francis Kimemia, which has gotten things rolling a bit faster. Though no financial assistance has been received from any county, we have found other ways of partnering with the county offices. The Ministry of Education has also provided us with immense data that has guided our steps in making critical decisions.

Finally?

There is a great anticipation for this project and we hope MMF will grow to touch and uplift the lives in all 47 counties. We have also scheduled to engage the community with more activities such as social clean-ups, tree planting, fun days for the school children and inter-schools debates as time goes by.