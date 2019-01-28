This 2019 … no fixing slay kings

Consider yourself lucky If you don’t have a friend, relative or neighbour desperate to get hitched, ‘this 2019’. Every guy that throws a smile her way is potential. That level where it’s clear that they’re actually pushing it too hard. Where they now look desperate.

The kind of desperate that literally spoon-feeds mummies’ babys men whom we think have potential, but yahayas in reality. Whether it’s the clock, or plain desperation, I just don’t get it.

Settling for less just because everyone around you is. You’ve had him up to here (points eyebrows). But still keep at it, pay the bills, house him, stomach his ying yang (clearly not ready to settle) attitude, just because you want to fit in so bad.

A partner, not a project

You ask her and she’ll say crazy things such as; ‘I’m supporting him while he finds himself.’ See, someone said women are not rehabilitation centres for badly raised men. It’s not your job to fix him, change him, parent him or raise him.

You want a partner not a project. I concur. So, how about you let him find himself ‘this 2019’ then get into that relationship? And just because everyone is in it doesn’t mean you should as well.

The irony in all this is that instead of reciprocating to the supplier, the beneficiary is a woman who apparently isn’t spending a dime on him!

Same values

Woman, if you understand and respect the importance of keeping a roof over your head, food on your table, and basic needs met, then ensure you only spend time with someone with the same values. Because I believe that an honest man would never allow a woman to take care of him, if he is able to do so himself. Even the Bible is clear on this one.

This ‘potential’ term we’ve coined has to be dropped. Stop spending time with men whom we’ve decided have the ability to be more than they are. It is not your role or responsibility to cultivate his potential, identify it, or develop it. Let’s cut this ‘potential’ chase and pursue real relationships. They sure look the part, but yahayas won’t finish that race—literally and metaphorically speaking.