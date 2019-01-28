My husband isn’t goal-oriented

Hi Achokis. This is my second year in marriage. Last year in January, I asked my husband to let me know the plans he had for us as a family, but he brushed it off claiming that it was too early in the year. He didn’t come up with any plan. At the beginning of this year, I asked him the same question and he said he would think about it. I’m afraid that it will turn out like last year. I’m a person who likes projects and development and find myself pushing him on many things. Will he ever rise and be a leader? What do I need to do?

Our Take

It can be frustrating when a relationship is based on one partner always pushing the other to do certain things. There are people who like to plan ahead and the challenge of execution is exciting, while there are those who don’t mind planning, but struggle to execute. Then, there are those who take one day at a time, living in the moment and crossing the bridge when they get there. The whole idea of planning scares them. Your husband is in the last category.

Make it his idea

They say opposites attract. And that’s true only that after marriage, we try changing our spouse into our image. Does this mean that your husband is not a leader? Probably not! You may need to learn and accept the kind of person he is. How can you get him to do what you want him to do? They say you can take the donkey to the river, but you can’t force it to drink. The only way you can do so is probably by adding some salt to the water.

So, what can you do that will make him want to discuss your family goals for this year? Why not make it exciting and relevant for him. Let him see what he stands to benefit from this process, what is in it for him.

Once you get his buy-in, then you might just see him take the lead. Try involving him from the beginning and let it look like he is the one who has come up with the idea. Suggest one project at a time then let him ponder over it. If the project is for next year, start probably mid-year to sell the idea so that it is not overwhelming.

Encourage him

However, your husband might not see the need for planning if he is struggling financially. He might also be intimidated by you if you are earning more than him or by your goal setting prowess. If that’s the case, encourage him and deliberately let him take the lead. Maybe it’s something from his past, words that were spoken or things that didn’t pan out as he had planned for. If you can’t make him do it, seek help, especially from a man whom he respects and listens to.